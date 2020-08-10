Woman dead after crash on Mt. Read Boulevard, road closed as police investigate

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman has died after a single car crash on Mt. Read Boulevard early Monday morning.

BREAKING NEWS: Roads are blocked off on Mt. Read Blvd in Greece just north of 104. RGE and Police are on scene. Crews on scene tell me a person has died. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/VAnJ3caFd2 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) August 10, 2020

According to the Greece Police Department, just before 4 a.m., the woman driving struck a utility pole, the car flipped and she was ejected out of the car. Officers on scene said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is on going as the cause of the accident is unknown, however officers on scene say speed was a factor. Currently, the driver is the only reported injury.

Mt. Read Boulevard is closed between Medimount and Rosecroft Drive as police continue to investigate. GPD is asking those who commute through the area to find an alternate route.

News 8 WROC will provide details as this story develops.