ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Town of Williamson that occurred late Saturday afternoon.

According to troopers, shortly after 4 p.m. state police stopped an individual for speeding east on Ridge Road.

While troopers were speaking with the driver, the individual sped away, they said. The car left the roadway, striking a parked car, a shed, and then a house.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and no one else was injured, officers said.

The identity of the individual will be released after the family is notified.

The Office of the New York State Attorney General responded to the scene along with several local first responder organizations, troopers said.

The NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations said they are continuing the investigation.