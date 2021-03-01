1 dead, 3 injured after crash on Clifford Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead and three others were injured after a crash on Clifford Avenue on Sunday evening.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the intersection near Barons Street around 6:30 p.m. for a rollover motor vehicle accident.

Police found two vehicles, each with one driver and one passenger. Officials said all four were taken to the hospital, where one of the drivers was pronounced dead.

The three others involved are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The case of the crash is still under investigation.