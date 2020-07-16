1 dead, 2 injured in single car accident in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead and two others are injured after an accident on Bailey Road in Bloomfield on Wednesday afternoon.

55-year-old Russell Gernold was killed from the crash.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, just before 2 p.m. a car left the roadway at a high rate of speed and flipped several times before striking a tree. Gernold, the backseat passenger, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.

The driver and second passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.