1 dead, 2 injured in single car accident in Bloomfield

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead and two others are injured after an accident on Bailey Road in Bloomfield on Wednesday afternoon.

55-year-old Russell Gernold was killed from the crash.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, just before 2 p.m. a car left the roadway at a high rate of speed and flipped several times before striking a tree. Gernold, the backseat passenger, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.

The driver and second passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss