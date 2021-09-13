1 dead, 2 injured after 3-vehicle crash involving dump truck in Waterloo

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say one person has died and two others were injured following a three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck Friday in Waterloo.

Officials said Monday troopers responded to the crash on State Route 96 around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say a northbound passenger vehicle on Brewer Road failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a westbound dump truck. Police say that passenger vehicle then struck another passenger vehicle that was stopped on Brewer Road.

Police say the backseat passenger of the northbound vehicle, 18-year-old Veronica Ashby from New York City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver of that that vehicle, 18-year-old Daryannos Marco Kinney from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, was taken to Geneva Hospital with minor injuries. The front-seat passenger, 19-year-old Mekhi Bennet from the Bronx, was airlifted to Upstate Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the operator of the dump truck and the third vehicle involved were not injured.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.