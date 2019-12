GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead and two others were injured following a Monday afternoon crash in Gates.

Officials say the single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. near Route 531 and 490 split.

Two of the people injured were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The names and ages of the victims is unknown at this time.

Details are limited at this time.

