ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 20s is dead and a male in his late teens suffers life-threatening injuries following a shooting Friday night on Depew Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On March 10 just before 11:30 p.m., RPD officers were dispatched to 202 Depew Street for a Spotshotter call. Officers were told on their way to the scene that a man had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s in a parked car with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

According to the RPD, officers attempted life-saving measures until AMR responded. Once AMR arrived on the scene, they then attempted life-saving measures without success, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RPD says during their investigation into the shooting, they were dispatched to 664 Chili Ave. for the report of a male in his late teens suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived on scene, they say the male had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via AMR for surgery. They add his injuries are considered life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation, according to RPD, determined both victims were in a parked car on Depew Street. While they were in the car, RPD says shots were fired resulting in both victims being struck.

RPD says the relationship between the two men is unknown, and are still investigating why the two victims were on Depew Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.