1 dead, 1 seriously injured in fatal ATV crash in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A 59-year-old man was pronounced dead while another was given life-saving treatment following a crash involving an ATV in the area of in the Town of Urbana Wednesday.

Deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrived to Reservoir Hill Road for the report of a vehicle crash. Upon arrival they located an operator and passenger, both in different locations from where the ATV was found. They were both down a steep embankment around 100 feet from the trail surface.

Officials say Michael Drake, 59, was found deceased at the scene. While the operator, 62-year-old and brother of the deceased, Henry Drake was treated for cuts to the head and leg by investigators.

The 62-year-old was airlifted to a trauma center for further examination.

Steuben County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.

