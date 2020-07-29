1 dead, 1 injured following head-on crash in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A 50-year-old woman from Connecticut has died from injuries sustained in a car accident Tuesday afternoon in Gates.

The woman was driving on Elmgrove Road when she crossed into the northbound lane and hit another vehicle head on.

The person from the other vehicle is expected to survive and is at Strong.

Officials say they are investigating if alcohol was a factor, and this is an ongoing investigation.

They say citizens stopped to help and pulled the surviving driver from the car that had caught on fire as a result of the accident. They also helped extinguish the fire.

If you witnessed the accident or any events leading up to it you’re asked to call 911.