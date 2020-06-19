1 dead, 1 in serious condition after boating accident on Cayuga Lake

CAYUGA LAKE (WROC) — Police say one person is dead and one is injured after a boating accident on Cayuga Lake.

Around 2 p.m. Friday police received a call that one person had fallen off a boat on the North end of Cayuga Lake.

They found that Christopher Wade, 50, and Jamar Lindo, 28, both of Middletown were boating for most of the day when they struck a railroad bridge. Wade was ejected from the boat and later pulled from the water by rescue personnel. He was then transported to Auburn Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Lindo was airlifted to University Hospital and is said to have serious injuries at this time.

It is still unclear who was operating the boat at the time of the accident.