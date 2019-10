WEBSTER N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after a crash in Webster overnight.

The Webster Police Department responded to the crash around 12:45 a.m. They say a 22-year-old man was traveling east on Lake Road when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and was the sole occupant of the vehicle in this crash.

