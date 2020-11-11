1 arrested, pepper balls deployed at small protest in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man was arrested, and one round of pepper balls was deployed at a small protest at the Public Safety Building, according to Rochester police.

Police officials say approximately 25 protesters gathered downtown outside the PSB shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police officials say they reached out to Pathways to Peace and the Clergy Response Team to assist with the protest. Police officials say the attempts to mediate were “unsuccessful.”

According to police, at 8:16 p.m. the barricades were “defeated.”

Police say about 20 minutes later, while officers attempted to “secure the barricades,” a man from the group of protesters “cut through the barricades.”

That man, a 24-year-old from Irondequoit, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, and disorderly conduct.

Police say as they were taking that man into custody, another man “advanced on the arresting officers,” which prompted police to deploy a round of pepper balls.

They say the man fled, and was not taken into custody.

Police say there were no reported injuries.

News 8 WROC as reached out to protesters for comment, but they have not immediately returned a request for comment as of 12:10 a.m. Wednesday.

