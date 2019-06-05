"Waitress" serves more than pie Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - The Rochester Broadway Theatre League is presenting the Broadway smash "Waitress: The Musical" with performances through Sunday, June 9 at the Auditorium Theatre.

Jeremy Morse, who plays Ogie, and Gerianne Perez, who plays Dawn and also performs with the ensemble, discussed the popular musical Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

"She is a master pie baker!" said Morse of the show's title character Jenna Hunterson. "You drop into the story and you find out she is in an abusive relationship with her husband, an abusive domestic relationship, and that she is pregnant. So from there, that's the launching point for the story. She navigates the hardships of that and the complications of that with her friends at the diner who are two other waitresses named Becky and Dawn and you get to see Jenna influenced by their relationships and it's really a beautiful story where you get to see her come into her own and realize that she has the power over her own life and to make choices for herself. And all throughout that, she's making these beautiful pies, baking these beautiful pies and telling basically the story of every moment in her life through a pie. She bakes her emotions into these pies."

Perez said Dawn helps Jenna find her way. "Dawn is this really kind of quirky, eccentric, fun character. She's kind of the light-hearted air to some of the heavier topics in the show. And she makes this choice to put out a dating profile and meet somebody because she's never had a boyfriend and Becky and Jenna kind of usher her along through that, and she ends up having a five-minute date with Ogie, and he comes into the diner and just woos her! They are sort of the epitome of a really beautiful, true and honest love that Jenna gets to see."

The music helps elevate "Waitress" to another level. "The music is by Sara Bareilles who is Grammy-nominated, and she's a brilliant writer," said Morse. "She writes a great pop song. She writes a great hook. You'll be humming the tunes from the show, and she also writes great songs for characters."

For tickets to "Waitress: The Musical" visit the Auditorium Theatre Box Office or go online to RBTL.org.