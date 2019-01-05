"This time he took our friend. He didn't just get himself in trouble." Friends of driver speak out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - You've heard the phrase "Don't Drink and Drive."

Phillip Sage and Alexander Pagan know it well, having lost a handful of friends.. and now Anthony Mykins. Friends called him "Pep."

Phillip Sage, Alexander Pagan

"I was just numb at first. then i keep looking at pictures of him and I keep getting more and more," said Phillip Sage and Alexander Pagan, friends of Anthony Mykins.

But it got worse - when they learned their other friend, Jordin Campbell was the driver of the car that ultimately took Mykins' life.

"I knew if Jordan was the driver it would for sure be one of my friends and low and behold... it was Anthony," Sage explained.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies, last night around 11 p.m., Campbell had three other friends of his in the car. One of those friends was Mykins. Surveillance footage given to News 8 shows Campbell speeding down the road. Investigators say he showed no signs of stopping. He sped off Clay Road, smashed through a concrete barrier on 390, and landed in a ditch.



Deputies say Mykins was ejected from the car, through the sunroof and died from his injuries.

Deputies believe Campbell may have also been under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

"They both made decisions to get into the car.... but they shouldn't have done it.. he shouldn't have gotten in that situation at all. He shouldn't have done it," expressed Sage and Pagan.



Campbell was arrest in Geneseo for DWI and drug charges back in September.

Mykins and Campbell's friends say it was a fatal mistake that shouldn't have happened again.

"This time he took our friend. He didn't just get himself in trouble," they said.

So what do you do when a friend takes another friends life - even by accident?

That's something sage and pagan haven't quite come to terms with yet.

"He's my friend so obviously I want him to get the smallest thing, but I want him to learn a lesson. I mean he is going to have to live with killing his friend the rest of his life," their friends said.

Campbell was arraigned Friday at Strong Hospital and will head to the Monroe County Jail when released from the hospital. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 9.