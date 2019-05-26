"Remember the Love 2019" coming June 8

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC-TV) - Michael Lynch was known as a talented stage performer who was taken away too early. In March of 2017, Michael was hit by a car on his way to school and passed away days later. It was a tragedy that devastated Irondequoit.

On June 8, many of Michael's closest family and friends will come together to honor his memory at Remember the Love 2019. The show will project the spirit of love and compassion Michael was known for via a series of songs and performances. Director Elijah Culp says this year they want to take the passion Michael had for life and pass that energy on to a new generation of musical theater students.

Remember the Love is on June 8 at the Irondequoit Church of Christ on Titus Avenue. Tickets are pay-what-you-want and can be reserved by emailing remembertheloveconcert@gmail.com.

To watch the full preview video, follow this link.