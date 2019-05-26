Local News

"Remember the Love 2019" coming June 8

Honoring Michael Lynch's legacy and passing it forward

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 06:57 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 09:23 PM EDT

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC-TV) - Michael Lynch was known as a talented stage performer who was taken away too early. In March of 2017, Michael was hit by a car on his way to school and passed away days later. It was a tragedy that devastated Irondequoit. 

On June 8, many of Michael's closest family and friends will come together to honor his memory at Remember the Love 2019. The show will project the spirit of love and compassion Michael was known for via a series of songs and performances. Director Elijah Culp says this year they want to take the passion Michael had for life and pass that energy on to a new generation of musical theater students. 

Remember the Love is on June 8 at the Irondequoit Church of Christ on Titus Avenue. Tickets are pay-what-you-want and can be reserved by emailing remembertheloveconcert@gmail.com.

To watch the full preview video, follow this link. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected