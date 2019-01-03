"Create a Symphony" hopes to inspire and motivate Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Left to right: Videographer Dan Gross, Christian Garzone and musician Herb Smith [ + - ] Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - While he was a child learning to play the trumpet, it was "Star Wars" and the John Williams score that launched Herb Smith at light speed into the realm of instrumental music, later focusing on classical. He's now a Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra trumpeter who wears many musical hats, and this month, will be debuting as a conductor with the RPO during his "Create a Symphony" concert. For Smith, it's about introducing the genre to people who might not be familiar with it.

"If I can get inside, teach you a few of the 'words', some of the 'verbs', and all that stuff, then you can understand some of the language of classical music," says Smith.

For Smith, he feels classical music deserves a place on the turn table with all the other genres out there that are played so often. Smith feels he can remedy the disengagement. "The music is barley heard. So what's the disconnect? We're not speaking the language of classical music," adds Smith.

In addition to getting people back in tune with classical, Smith hopes to inspire the next generation of African-American musicians saying, "Possibly African-American, or people of African descent, come to these concerts and see me there, hopefully it can spark them."

In addition to playing for the RPO, Smith leads his own jazz quartet, teaches at the Eastman School of Music, and has plays with many high-profile artists.

The "Create a Symphony" concert will be held at the Hochstein School on January 13 at 2 PM. For tickets and more information, you can follow this link: https://rpo.org/event/create-a-symphony/