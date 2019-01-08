"Corduroy" physical spectacle Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - TYKEs Theatre's "Corduroy" will be the most physically inspiring show the company has ever produced!

Performances are January 12-20 at the JCC. TYKEs (Theatre Young Kids Enjoy) Founder Freyda Schneider discussed the beloved books and the exciting new collaboration Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

"The show is this fabulous combination of the two 'Corduroy' books, 'Corduroy' and 'A Pocket for Corduroy' and it is our first ever collaboration with PUSH Physical Theatre," said Schneider. "I think it is the most physical show we have ever done on the TYKEs stage. It is literally exploding with energy!"

Schneider said "Corduroy" presented the perfect opportunity to collaborate with PUSH Physical Theatre. "When I read the script there was just so much opportunity for physicality in there, like acrobatics. And you know, in the story, Corduroy is pursued by the night watchman through every area of this department store. It just begs for calamity and chase scenes and flips and site-gags! It's just full of all of those elements."

The show should be a treat for the eyes. "We tried to bring alive the pages of the books," Schneider said. "We tried to sort of embrace that style of illustration that is so well known in the 'Corduroy' books."

And the laughs will come from each character. "Emily plays our mannequin, and we added this actor into our show," said Schneider. "It was originally intended as a show with a real mannequin, a plastic mannequin. We read it and said, wouldn't it be just hilarious if an actor played the mannequin? Emily is an aerialist. She's very physically agile. She plays this part of the 'Mannequin,' and she's in almost every scene as a mannequin doing something different. It is just one hundred percent hilarious every time."

Moms and Dads and kids should love the story of Lisa's quest and desire to bring a friend home with her. For tickets, call (585) 461-2000 or visit TYKEsTheatre.org.