'Construction Career' Day hopes to bring new workers to construction jobs
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- Tuesday is Construction Career Day in New York and many organizations are hoping to get more students into the trades.
According to the Builder's Exchange of Rochester, the whole country is seeing a severe shortage of skilled trades workers.
The organization hosted a job fair on Tuesday to encourage students and job seekers to enter trades like construction, masonry, plumbing, and carpentry.
Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo says it's also about the spreading the word.
"We need to do a better job at showing our younger people, young adults and students what a fulfilling career they have right here at home in Rochester, New York," says Dinolfo. "Upon graduation, good-paying careers that can sustain themselves and their families for decades to come."
The president of the Builder's Exchange also said in a statement that it's important to show students the sheer variety of jobs available; "there more to construction than pounding a nail."
