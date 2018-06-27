Local News

'Concerts by the Shore' cancelled Wednesday due to weather

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 01:54 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 01:54 PM EDT

Wegmans "Concerts by the Shore" show set for Wednesday night has been cancelled due to weather, officials say.

The weekly summer concert series at Ontario Beach Park will return with a 4th of July show next Wednesday.

For more information on the series, click here.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected