'Concerts by the Shore' cancelled Wednesday due to weather
Wegmans "Concerts by the Shore" show set for Wednesday night has been cancelled due to weather, officials say.
The weekly summer concert series at Ontario Beach Park will return with a 4th of July show next Wednesday.
For more information on the series, click here.
More Stories
-
MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest on the meeting between U.S. President Donald…
-
If you have $10,000 and want to be your own boss, Amazon has a deal…
-
A former East High School student who threatened the school on social…