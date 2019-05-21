"Black Comedy" has laughs, intrigue Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Screen Plays: Hollywood's Golden Age on Stage will present "Black Comedy" at Rochester's Multi-use Community Cultural Center this week, May 23-26.

Gwen Scott, who plays Colonel Melkett in the production, and Kimberly Day, who plays Miss Furnival discussed the show Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

"It dates back to the 1960s," said Day. "It is a British farce. We are, however, setting it in the early 1990s, so you'll see some fun 1990s fashion. It's a British farce that for the first five minutes will be in the dark. We've got a reverse light scheme happening where the audience is in the dark. When the lights go out on stage, the audience is then brought into full light while the characters themselves are fumbling their way in the dark."

Scott's character is a rigid military man who is the father of the main character's fiancee. She explained why the characters find themselves fumbling around in the dark. "Basically to find out whether or not Brindsley is a real truth teller," she said. "He has done a lot of things in the dark that he's trying to hide from people and no one knows the full story. So he's trying to keep everything the right way with each person and it's a lot going on."

For Day, part of the appeal of "Black Comedy" was to collaborate with a familiar actor and director. "Actually what drew me to the show was MJ and Mario Savastano," she said. "The script is hilarious. You know, it's Brindsley and Carol stealing their neighbors' furniture while he's supposedly away for the weekend. Sadly when the lights go out their neighbor Harold returns and so they have to keep him in the dark."

Her character, Miss Furnival, undergoes a transformation during the show. "I am absolutely terrified of the dark and I come downstairs," Day explained. "I am the neighbor upstairs, and I come downstairs to seek refuge with some fellow friends that are in the dark. I am enjoying my time there. I am a little judgmental of the things that are happening, of the lies that are being told while I'm there. I've been included in the scheme, which is cover up the furniture as much as we can so Harold doesn't recognize. I do have my first taste of alcohol. Which I thoroughly appreciate. Then it leads to a little tipping of the glass if you will."

To see "Black Comedy" get your tickets at the door or go online at MuCCC.org.