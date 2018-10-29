'Baby and Me Tobacco Free' program provides support to expecting mothers trying to quit smoking Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - More resources in Rochester are now available for pregnant women working to quit smoking.

The "Baby and Me Tobacco Free" program from Rochester Regional Health is a new program for any expectant mothers trying to stop smoking. The program includes training courses and participants are eligible for up to $200 in vouchers for wipes and diapers.

"We know we see moms that have said to us, 'you know I kind of got enrolled in the program because I knew I should quit and I was struggling and the support I got was awesome," said Laurie Adams, program administrator. "However, what they really benefit from is the whole healthcare picture that they never knew about and never imagined. Yes, they get free diapers but they're also saving over a thousand dollars a year in cigarettes."

This new program comes in the wake of a new study that links premature puberty to smoking during pregnancy.