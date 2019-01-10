"AN OLD SWINDLE WITH SOME NEW TWISTS" RG&E Phone Scam Reported Video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Denise Baller does it all: As a mom, owner and dance instructor at Dancing with Denise in Webster, she's on top of her game. The other day though, she got an unusual call from 'supposedly' RG&E.

"The recording said, 'your gas and electric is going to be shut off in 30 minutes. Please call this number as soon as possible,'" said Baller.

Concern grew to worry...maybe her previous payments didn't go through?

Wanting to make sure the call was legitimate, Baller called the regular RG&E number.

After the phone call, Denise called RG&E and they said that her account was all paid up and that RG&E would never call a customer to let them know that the power was being shut off.

"And then I did proceed to call the number back and a gentleman answered," she explained.

This time, Baller was prepared. The man on the phone, who claimed he worked at RG&E, said she had a balance over $450.



"Then I asked him when/what was the past due amount from last month? And as I soon as I asked him that, he hung up," said Baller.

Scam confirmed. I spoke with RG&E today who said its an old swindle with some new twists.

RG&E urges customers to verify all information and to remember:

- Do not make payments over the phone

- Type out the RG&E web address if a link is ever emailed

- And to call RG&E with any questions if something thing seems off.

Baller is thankful she had her guard up, but hopes her story and warning will help others not fall victim.

RG&E wants to reiterate that their company and NYSEG will not call customers for payment if the account is in good standing.