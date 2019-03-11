$1 million bail set for teen accused planning an attack to Islamberg

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The youngest of four young men accused of plotting an attack on an upstate Muslim community was arraigned on terrorism charges Monday afternoon.

Nicholas Pheilshifter, 16, remains in custody after bail was set at $1 million. The Monroe County Assistant District Attorney argued Pheilshifter's case should remain in criminal court rather than family court due to the seriousness of the charges. They range from conspiracy to criminal possession of a weapon in the first degree as a crime of terrorism. Pheilshifter’s lawyer plans to appeal the bail amount.

According to the defense, they argue that because of the new raise the age legislation the dates surrounding the alleged conspiracy charges fall outside of these parameters. The conspiracy dates start in September 2018 but the raise the age legislation kicked in the following month.



A county court judge will make a final decision where the case will be handled on their next court appearance in April.

