ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A recent resident of Rochester was on the same “Titan” submersible that imploded underwater two years ago.

Aaron Newman, who was previously a Mission Specialist on the sub back in August 2021. Although this is a devastating event, he says those on the craft knew the risks they were taking when they signed up.

Newman says when he took his trip, it was an eight-day tour with a 10-hour trip down and back. He says he went down with both Stockton Rush and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who were aboard this expedition.

He compared the trip to what it would be like to go to the moon. He adds the light goes away quickly as you descend into the depths of the ocean, saying within 3 minutes passengers are in complete darkness. He says there’s also just one 23-inch porthole for passengers to look through.

Newman says while on his trip, he was able to see the stern if the Titanic. At the time, he says he had no concerns about the safety of the craft, saying he was among experts and knew the risks involved.

“I mean this is definitely something that’s pushing the limits of technology, the limits of where humans have gone. So, this is something that isn’t taken lightly. By no means is this a Disney ride. When you do any of these types of trips exploring different places, there’s risks associated with it. There were risks and everyone knew the risks. And the people on board the current expedition are – you know these are the most experienced people in the world. They knew what they were doing, and they knew how this could end.”

Newman says he hopes exploration doesn’t stop after this trip, adding there’s so much humanity needs to learn about the bottom of the ocean.