ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A very special Christmas performance will once again grace the halls of First Presbyterian Church in Pittsford.

For the last 45 Christmas Eves, Harold McAuliffe has sung “O Holy Night” at their Christmas Eve Mass. He started in the 70’s as a tenor soloist at Asbury Methodist Church in Rochester, and then brought the tradition to Pittsford.

He says he enjoys singing in the church due to the acoustics of the room. As for why he’s kept it up all these years, he says it offers a special connection with the audience.

“It’s a two way street,” McAuliffe said. “I hope that I can bring to them some kind of inspiration, because I feel it to be the inspiration that I hope to bring and share with others.”

This will be Harold’s 46th consecutive year singing the hymn. He’ll be singing during the church’s 8:00 mass.