Local long lost friend missing 33 years, declared dead, found alive in Oregon

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In 1986, Rick Hazelton decided to leave his hometown of Glens Falls for New York City. The then-23-year old was hoping to start a career in music when he left his family and friends behind.

His best friends growing up wished him the best and hoped to hear from Hazelton in the near future. That day never came.

Hazelton never wrote, called, or connected on social media over the course of the past 33 years. Eventually, Hazelton’s family had him declared deceased in order to settle a separate family will.

Brian Pincheon, a former Fort Edward Police Officer, spent years trying to track down his long lost friend but had little luck.

He extended his search to include John Does from across the country. With the help of a detective in Nashville, Pincheon was able to locate his friend nearly 3,000 miles away in Salem, Oregon.

To their surprise, Hazelton was alive and well with a wife and two children.