NEW YORK STATE (WROC) — With migrants arriving in Washington D.C. and New York City over the past weeks — local leaders are preparing for them to potentially come to Western New York.

Should migrants relocate to Rochester or the Buffalo area, organizations specializing in helping immigrants say they would need housing and financial support before they are able to get work.

Officials also say families need to have access to translators.

“Finances are always a challenge locate here. Housing is definitely difficult around Buffalo and Rochester. Contacting people can be difficult if you can’t find your way,” Caitlin Crowell said. “Justice for migrant families works hard to reach out to people to get out there but it’s very difficult.”

Senator Jeremey Cooney told News 8 the state legislature has not yet been notified to take on more of a role in bussing migrants to New York — but is confident Rochester could step up to help.