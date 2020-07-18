Local leaders honor John Lewis’ legacy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Civil Rights leader John Lewis has died at age 80. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed of Lewis’ death in a statement on Friday evening.
Lewis was the last surviving speaker from the 1963 March on Washington. He won his U.S. House seat as a Democrat in 1986.
He was on the front lines of the campaigns during the Civil Rights era: the student sit-in movements, the Freedom Rides and the 1965 moment at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where he and other marchers were attacked by state troopers with whips and nightsticks.
Lewis disclosed in December that he had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.
Local and state leaders shared reflected on Lewis’ legacy on Saturday.