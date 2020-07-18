Local leaders honor John Lewis’ legacy

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2007, file photo, with the Capitol Dome in the background, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Civil Rights leader John Lewis has died at age 80. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed of Lewis’ death in a statement on Friday evening.

Lewis was the last surviving speaker from the 1963 March on Washington. He won his U.S. House seat as a Democrat in 1986.

He was on the front lines of the campaigns during the Civil Rights era: the student sit-in movements, the Freedom Rides and the 1965 moment at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where he and other marchers were attacked by state troopers with whips and nightsticks.

Lewis disclosed in December that he had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

Local and state leaders shared reflected on Lewis’ legacy on Saturday.

We have lost a true American patriot. John Lewis was a hero—a champion of civil rights who put his life on the line for equality and justice. He has fought the good fight, and our nation is a better place because of him. https://t.co/UDegj9rgpy — Joe Morelle (@RepJoeMorelle) July 18, 2020



Congressman John Lewis was a giant.



A leader for civil rights and a true champion for change, our nation will not be the same without his steady leadership and passion for getting into good trouble.



Rest in power. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) July 18, 2020

.@repjohnlewis's courage and iconic leadership—in the civil rights movement and in the House—awakened the consciousness of our nation. It was an honor to serve with him.



Rest in power, John. Thanks for the good trouble. We'll carry on your legacy in our fight to end injustice. pic.twitter.com/N5qlfNxXfk — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) July 18, 2020