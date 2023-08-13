ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community leaders in Rochester are looking for your input on how to make an impactful change in curbing the city’s gun violence.

A rising call for action comes as the city has remained under a gun violence state of emergency for more than a year.

City councilmember and chairman of the ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition, Willie Lightfoot, is holding a brainstorming discussion specifically for solutions to gun violence, which will be put into an action plan.

And community leader, Clay Harris, is organizing a series of Boots on the Ground marches in some of the areas hit hardest by violence.

Councilmember Lightfoot says, “We’re not going to be talking about the problem. We already know what the problem is. There’s too many guns, people are getting shot, people are getting killed. So this whole conversation tomorrow will be a brainstorming session.”

“Solution” is the keyword city councilmember Willie Lightfoot tells News 8.

Monday at 6 p.m. in city council chambers, a chance for the public to offer input for ways to curb the gun violence plaguing Rochester.

“One of the things we heard in one of the meetings that we had recently was that youth need to be at this table right, and they’re being impacted, and we agree with that as well,” says Lightfoot. “We’re looking to see some of those youth attending this meeting, and we’re excited to hear some of their solutions that they may have as well.”

Later in the week, on Wednesday, another mission. Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County founder Clay Harris says after a community-led march on Genesee Street in July, violence went down.

The next focus is North Clinton.

“We’re gonna start the march at the upper boulevard tops, and then we’re gonna march down North Clinton to the international market, and we’re gonna have a rally there, and we’re gonna have different community people, law enforcement, churches,” says Harris.

The following Wednesday, a march along Jefferson where police had recently had a command van posted as part of an antiviolence detail.

The hope overall is to create a sense of empowerment among the community.

“We want the community and the neighbors to come out and march with us and show the solidarity and this love and this peace and peace love hope will always overshadow evil and negativity.”

Another public input session with ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition will be hosted on the 24th, with solution ideas set to be turned into an action plan to present to the community this fall.