Local lawmakers take to Twitter after impeachment inquiry

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WROC) — President Donald Trump called it a witch hunt. Democrats in the U.S. House said he’s betraying the oath of office.

On September 24, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry of the president.

This comes after a whistleblower complained the president threatened to withhold millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, unless that country investigated his rival, Joe Biden.

Local lawmakers took to Twitter to voice their differing opinions on the matter.

pic.twitter.com/WxJF2JkkAK — Rep. Chris Collins (@RepChrisCollins) September 24, 2019 Rep. Chris Collins, New York’s 27th congressional district, Republican

The abrupt decision by Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats to begin impeachment proceedings without waiting for the facts is a dramatic overstep. — John Katko (@RepJohnKatko) September 24, 2019 Rep. John Katko, New York’s 24th district, Republican

The President’s disturbing pattern of unlawful behavior clearly demonstrates that he believes the laws of the United States do not apply to him. That is why I believe it is in our nation's best interest that the House moves forward with impeachment proceedings. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/Nklgm6jeL5 — Joe Morelle (@RepJoeMorelle) September 24, 2019 Rep. Joseph D. Morelle, New York’s 25th congressional district, Democrat

Congressman Tom Reed, a Republican, questioned the timing of the inquiry.

“The president is releasing the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of his phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine tomorrow. Why is Nancy Pelosi rushing to impeachment based on someone’s secondhand account of the call?,”said Reed.