wxbanner

Local lawmakers take to Twitter after impeachment inquiry

News
Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump, Barham Salih

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WROC) — President Donald Trump called it a witch hunt. Democrats in the U.S. House said he’s betraying the oath of office.

On September 24, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry of the president.

This comes after a whistleblower complained the president threatened to withhold millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, unless that country investigated his rival, Joe Biden.

Local lawmakers took to Twitter to voice their differing opinions on the matter.

Rep. Chris Collins, New York’s 27th congressional district, Republican
Rep. John Katko, New York’s 24th district, Republican
Rep. Joseph D. Morelle, New York’s 25th congressional district, Democrat

Congressman Tom Reed, a Republican, questioned the timing of the inquiry.

“The president is releasing the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of his phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine tomorrow. Why is Nancy Pelosi rushing to impeachment based on someone’s secondhand account of the call?,”said Reed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss