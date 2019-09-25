Local lawmakers take to Twitter after impeachment inquiry

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WROC) — President Donald Trump called it a witch hunt. Democrats in the U.S. House said he’s betraying the oath of office.
On September 24, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry of the president.
This comes after a whistleblower complained the president threatened to withhold millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, unless that country investigated his rival, Joe Biden.
Local lawmakers took to Twitter to voice their differing opinions on the matter.
Congressman Tom Reed, a Republican, questioned the timing of the inquiry.
“The president is releasing the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of his phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine tomorrow. Why is Nancy Pelosi rushing to impeachment based on someone’s secondhand account of the call?,”said Reed.