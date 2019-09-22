Zeyba: Local Latino fashion designer’s efforts for environmental conservation

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Border Report Tour
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Bills vs. Bengals: Live updates from New Era Field
Top Stories
Morelle calls on DOJ to investigate RCSD finances
Buffalo PD investigating officer-involved crash
Walking on Sunshine 2019
Remembering Don Félix Pérez’s Legacy
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bills vs. Bengals: Live updates from New Era Field
Top Stories
Football Frenzy: September 21, 2019
East scores last minute TD to defeat Arcadia
Thad’s three things: Bills vs. Bengals
Victor holds off Odyssey/Olympia in Class A showdown
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Family displaced after house fire in Hamlin
Top Stories
Strong Museum hosts Nickelodeon Worldwide Day
Top Stories
Sheriff’s Office of Retirees protest
Weather forecast: Hot finish to Summer
Vape shop supply sell-off
Proposed bill banning gun raffles worries local fire department
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Hispanic Heritage Month
Back to School
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Bills vs. Bengals — live updates from New Era Field
Zeyba: Local Latino fashion designer’s efforts for environmental conservation
News
by:
Josh Navarro
Posted:
Sep 22, 2019 / 11:30 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 22, 2019 / 11:46 AM EDT
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Hot finish to Summer
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss