Local Jewish community focusing on security following national anti-semitic attacks

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – A number of anti-semitic attacks on Jewish places of worship around the nation have led to increased security at some in our area. Most recently, police say five members of a Jewish congregation were randomly targetted and stabbed at a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home in a New York City suburb.

A local rabbi said they’ve been ramping up security for the past few years but the recent attack downstate has many members of the Jewish community asking for more.

A Brighton police car sits outside the Temple B’rith Kodesh in Brighton almost every day. Rabbi Peter Stein said he takes security very seriously.

“I think over the last few weeks there’s been unfortunately some very tragic violent events in and around New York City that were specifically anti-semitic in nature so a lot of people have been asking about increased security in response to those events,” he said.

Increased security means officers both in and outside the building and the temple working closely with several police agencies. Rabbi Stein said they arrange to have security anytime there’s an event with a large group of people and anytime children are in the building. He said this ends up being a majority of the time.

Jose Caraballo is a Brighton police officer. He said stationing in front of worship buildings like this seems to be a sign of the times.

“We try to get every shift, we have patrols going through the lots and different facilities and we attempt to increase visibility with cooperation with New York State Police,” Caraballo said.

Rabbi Stein said having to prepare for the worst makes him sad, but said that’s not what’s important right now.

“I think what’s most important for us right now is to be proud and not let this stop us from living our lives, from expressing ourselves, from honoring or religious traditions, building bridges across faith communities,” Rabbi Stein said.