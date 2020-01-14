Local hero and a restaurant owner to be recognized by Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who stopped a burglary and the owner of the restaurant where it took place will be recognized by county officials.

The attempted burglary happened at the People’s Choice Kitchen in late December.

Darnell Wilson’s gofundme page raising over $8,000 and in the comments some calling Wilson a hero after he stopped an armed robber at the People’s Choice Kitchen.

“I got over half the goal and that is awesome I really appreciate it, though I wasn’t gonna get a cent,” said Wilson.

Wilson was cut by glass after grabbing the armed robber and falling through this window. A 5 centimeter deep cut on his hand and multiple scars up and down his body remind him of that day

“I have to get to just laying on my left side. I’m used to it now but yeah the first few nights was pain, it was torture,” said Wilson.

The window has since been fixed, and the kitchen was open for business the next day.

Owner Evangela Stanley said many in the community came out to show support, leading to her giving back through extending her pay-as-you-go-meals.

“I think it’s great the county recognizing my hard work and the fact that I took out the time the whole month of December to let people pay what they can afford it’s my way of given back,” said Evangela Stanley, owner at People’s Choice Kitchen.

Stanley says it wouldn’t be possible without Wilson.

“I made that decision that night that was my responsibility to take care of that bill whatever the outcome might be and for the community to reach out show support and love that deff what ups its the home town I grew up in so I love that,” said Wilson.

According to the owner, county officials will recognize her dedication to the community and the heroism of Wilson during a proclamation on Tuesday.