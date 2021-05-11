Local health care workers paint murals for Rochester Regional Health campuses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — National Hospital Week is an opportunity to highlight our hospitals, health systems and health care workers. On Tuesday, nursing students and faculty members from Rochester Regional Health brightened up the day with colorful art, to celebrate their coworkers and fellow students.

They painted murals to express what nursing means to them.

“A lot of us said compassion and respect, being able to trust one another,” said Marquis Francis Battle, a local nursing student. “Just being reliable and responsible so that’s what we all came here today to do.”

The murals will be placed around Rochester Regional Health’s campuses.