Local hair stylists thinking about what re-opening business looks like

These doors at Joelle Lane’s Hair Design in Rush have been open for 45 years, but was forced to close at the start of the pandemic. The owner is excited about the possibility of opening up and says if allowed, says stylist like her can do it safely, if they take the right precautions.

Joelle Lane, owner of Joelle Lane’s Hair Design in Rush, is already making preparations for when these doors can open again.

“I decided to call my sales rep last night, and she had already said that they were getting masks in stock and i had already ordered a thermometer,” said Joelle Lane, owner of Joelle Lane’s Hair Design.

Hair stylists like her are thinking about re-opening after Georgia made the decision to allow it’s salons to get back to work.

While being safe is at the front of Lane’s mind, so is getting back to business.

“We applied for unemployment, obviously, when the CARES act took place but none of us have seen it yet,” said Lane.

But at a press conference just last week, Bob Duffy, newly appointed head of reopening strategies in the figure lakes region, said re-opening business with less density, like construction or house painting is easier then business that require close contact.

“Getting into close environment highly dense environment, that’s gonna be difficult so we have to look at how can we do it safely,” said Bob Duffy, special advisor to reopening of Finger Lakes region

For stylist like Lane, she is already thinking about how to do ordinary tasks safely, she plans to take temperatures of her customers and says things like hair washing and cuts will look different if they re-open.

“You’ll be wearing your masks and I’ll be putting a towel over your face, I don’t know we have to do what we have to do to get back to work that’s all I know,” said Lane.

“I think we’ll all take the precautions they need and after waiting 5 or 6 or 7 of how man weeks it been they’ll do anything to get their hair cut wouldn’t you,” said Lane.

Lanes says she talks with other stylists in the area and say they are all considering things like limiting how many people come into salons and also screening customers when they come in.