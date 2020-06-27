Local gym owner on gyms being left out of Phase 4 start: ‘Super disappointed’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gary Rawlins, owner of ROCFIT Training in Rochester, says business was great before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rawlins told News 8 he was “super disappointed” when he found out gyms could not reopen Friday as part of Phase 4.

“We’re appointment-only here, so, we’re hoping we can kind of squeeze in,” said Rawlins.

No green light yet from the Governor’s Office means weights will stay on the racks.

For now, Rawlins is making sure he’s prepared for when the OK comes from Albany.

“Definitely been trying to stock up on cleaning supplies,” continued Rawlins, “and come up with a protocol with our trainers and keeping the gym clean.”

ROCFIT has been closed since March 15.