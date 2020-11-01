Local groups, families finding ways to celebrate Halloween safely and still have fun

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) With Covid cases hitting highs here locally, this week Monroe County Executive Adam Bello spoke on his concerns regarding Halloween celebrations and the holidays.

“I find that there’s a lot of discussion around how we’re going to celebrate and whether or not we can celebrate safely,” says Bello adding, “We can still do that.”

Bello talked about limiting the number of people at things like costume balls, having proper hygiene when passing out candy, and respecting distance. On Saturday, it seems quite a few took this advice.

One party outside of Bishop Kearny put on by the organization “Like No Other Rochester,” says they had a blend of safety and celebration in mind.

“These are all young adults that work in school systems, hospitals, churches, wherever. And we all just came together and were like ‘we want to do this, we want to give out candy,'” says Crystal Bartlett, with ‘Like No Other Rochester’.

Crystal and Ann with ‘Like No Other Rochester’

About three dozen people we able to play games, stay masked, pass out bagged candy (including a drive thru), and mark the occasion.



“Yes, it’s very doable, very easy to take those extra precautions…people keeping their distance, respecting one another, whether you are for or against wearing a mask, that’s not the point. It’s showing respect to your neighbor and showing that love, care and compassion,” says Ann Miller with the same organization.

While the streets were not a full as usual Halloweens, those who were out, wanted to keep the magic going—from a distance. The Hernandez-Rodriguez family had a table set up, masks on, and sanitation products ready to go.



“We want for our kids to enjoy one day like this. (My son has) been waiting for this day for long ago,” says Sergio Hernandez, passing out candy with his family.

The Hernandez-Rodriguez family passing out candy in Irondequoit

“Yeah, to enjoy walking and seeing some decorations and all the beautiful and scary stuff,” says young Miguel Hernandez-Rodriguez, dressed as his favorite ‘Halo’ character.

“We can do many things that are interesting and fun things for kids and safe,” says Jacqueline Rodriguez, also helping to pass out candy to trick or treaters.

Bello says for upcoming holidays, like Thanksgiving, he’s asking for the same preventative measures to help keep Covid down. He’s asking everyone to hang in there.



“Everyone I know is tired of the ‘new normal’, and wants to get back to the old ways of doing things. I want that, too. But we’re just not quite there yet,” says Bello.