The grant is part of $117 million in funding getting spread out statewide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For more than four decades, Genesee Co-op Federal Credit Union in Rochester’s South Wedge has prided itself on providing loans to people and businesses that might otherwise have trouble obtaining one.

They’re now about to get some help in that mission.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Friday that $117 million of CARES Act funding will be heading to 43 Community Development Financial Institutions, or CDFIs.

Genesee Co-Op is the only CDFI in Rochester to receive a grant through this effort and its portion will total $3.7 million.

The plan is to send out more mortgages and business loans within low- and moderate-income communities.

Melissa Marquez, Genesee Co-op’s CEO, says the investment isn’t just right thing to do, it’s also good business.

“Financial institutions think if you make loans (in low- and moderate-income communities) that could be risky, but we have a track record of proving that if you make those loans and there isn’t risk, we make money and members repay us, so we’re just going to do more of that,” Marquez said.

Genesee Co-op’s COO, Dan Apfel, adds that the loans will benefit the community has a whole.

“I expect that over the next 5 years, which is the term of the grant, not one year, we’ll put more than 12 times that back into the community,” Apfel said.

If you would like to inquire about a loan with Genesee Co-op FCU, please click here.