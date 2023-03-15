ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Additional SNAP benefits that were brought on during the pandemic have now expired in New York.

As reported last week, Foodlink has added pop-up sites for food distribution as a way to help those in need.

The reduction of this added assistance has already had an effect on some of our local food pantries.

With the combination of ongoing inflation rates and the end of these extra benefits, one pantry’s director says they’ve started to see a greater demand for food items as well as the beginning of a slight shortage in supply.

In the last few weeks, Maribeth Weed says she’s taken an influx of calls from residents in need at the Community Food Cupboard of Rochester on Nester Street.

“These people, who were already at capacity, are now being told that depending on your family size, you may lose up to $200 a month or $300. Single people will lose $100. That’s a lot when you don’t have anything,” said Weed.

Weed says the pantry over time has seen a near 80 percent increase in clients compared to a year ago.

With that, comes the need to continue stocking shelves to meet the demand. Weed says it has become more challenging with the loss of additional SNAP benefits.

“So far today, I’ve had four new families, which is unusual, referred to us by 211. It’s already over capacity here as it is and this is just going to make it more difficult,” said Weed.

Out of the organization’s budget comes help from Foodlink, the USDA, and donations from the community. If the pantry is low on a product, Weed says they will sometimes make the purchase on their own.

“It’s hard. Because of budgets, we run mostly on grants or donations. So, you’re always worried if the funding will be there. So far, knock on wood, we have. We get help from the state. it’s sort of like, cross your fingers, and we just keep plugging away,” said Weed.

The Community Food Cupboard of Rochester is also seeking new volunteers. They are open two days a week, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.