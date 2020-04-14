Local doctor’s hometown in China donates PPE to area hospitals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Help for healthcare workers in our area continue to pour in from all over.

Rochester General Hospital Pathologist Dr. Jiqing Ye’s hometown in China is giving back to New York and local hospitals.

The doctor’s hometown, Huanggang, is about 50 miles east of Wuhan — where the Coronavirus originated last winter.

“Over that period of time, we started to see a shortage of PPE in hospitals,” Ye said.

In January, he desperately wanted to help his hometown. Ye collaborated with community members and with his high school alumni association in China, to send medical supplies and personal protection equipment via cargo planes.

“We could offer a little bit of help. If our PPE could help one nurse, one doctor, from not contracting the virus, that would have been success for us,” Ye said.

Now the very same Chinese community he helped out is giving back. They’ve sent more than 300,000 masks, which include: 20,000 surgical masks, 3,000 shields and more than 21,000 N95 masks to be shared among Rochester General Hospital and hospitals in dire need in New York City. Many will be sent to Mercy Medical Center.

“I’m just very proud of them,” Ye said. “To defeat the virus we have to be together, we have to face the virus in a united way.”

Messages were included on the boxes sent. One message read, “Mountains apart, brothers in arm” is a way to translate it.

“Climbing mountains we endure the storm together. When the storm clears, the brightness of the moon shall be enjoyed by more than one town,” Ye said. “China had a severe lockdown to contain the virus. They now worry that the virus may circulate back. The world has to be united in dealing with this virus.”