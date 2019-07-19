Local doctors urge parents to take precautions with children during extreme heat

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greater Rochester area is under an excessive heat warning and doctors are urging parents to keep their little ones safe as temperatures continue to rise.

There were several kids are making a splash at Camp Eastman in Irondequoit. Parents there said they were trying to beat the heat.

“It’s just hard to keep them cool inside, keep the air conditioning high we figured to come out and play at this spray park,” said Kourtney Grant.

Splash pads are just one of the many ways people of all ages can keep cool and avoid getting a dangerous heat stroke.

Some of the heatstroke symptoms include confusion, dizziness, fatigue, fainting, headache, muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

“If your starting to have some early symptoms, I would take a break from whatever your doing find someplace cool, increase your fluid and if you’re not noticing those symptoms aren’t dissipating as you’ve taken those precautions, certainly come into your local urgent care emergency department,” said Afton Heitzenrater, a Physician Assistant in the emergency department at Rochester General Hospital.

Infants and toddlers are affected the fastest by these scorching temperatures.

“The smaller you are the heat is going to hit you most. so little babies and toddlers they’re just more metabolically active, so they tend to get hot more quickly,” said Dr. Elizabeth Murray, a Pediatrician at Golisano’s Children’s Hospital.

According to Dr. Murray, keep infants inside and cool as much as possible. Only stick to formula.

“It would make perfect sense you think giving a newborn some water in this heat is a great idea but it’s actually dangerous for them. Little brand new babies can stick with formula or breast milk,” said Murray.

But for the older toddlers and kids, drink plenty of water and have extra bottles on hand.

“Lots of water lots of popsicles and things like that to keep the kids hydrated,” said Grant.

Bottom line, health experts say if you don’t need to be outside, stay indoors.

