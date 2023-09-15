ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday a way for the state to crack down on the high number of car thefts, with Kias and Hyundais being a large part of that.

News 8 spoke to local leaders of the Rochester Automobile Dealer’s Association about how they think this plan will work.

Governor Hochul is calling it their Comprehensive Auto-theft Reduction Strategy, also known as CARS.

Brad McAreavy, the president of the Rochester Automobile Dealer’s Association says he thinks this is a start to improve the high rate of car thefts in Rochester.

“What the Governor is doing is – I think – a really good idea and we’re happy that she’s doing it,” McAreavy says. “It’s raising awareness.”

Governor Hochul says CARS is a five prong plan that includes prevention, enforcement, prosecution, consumer protection, and awareness. She adds that most older models of Kias and Hyundais are the targets.

“About 80% of the Hyundais and Kias on the road today remain vulnerable,” Governor Hochul says.

With this new strategy, McAreavy says it’s a good plan, but it may take some time.

“There are some limitations to the parts,” he says. “The Governor cited the statistic. There’s 440,000 Kia and Hyundai owners in NYS. There’s not 440,000 disabling devices available. It’s just a process that can move as quickly as every person or every company that’s in the chain is trying to do.”

He says dealerships all have a common goal — get the cars fixed so their customers can feel safe.

“That’s the goal,” McAreavy says. “Get as many of these cars fixed as possible, as quickly as possible.”

Governor Hochul says once customers can get the updated security device, they will receive a red sticker to let people know that their car is off limits.