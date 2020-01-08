Local cybersecurity expert on Iran cyberattacks: ‘The threat is real’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Iran is retaliating against the United States after the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi military bases overnight, which are home to U.S. troops. Some worry cyberattacks may be next.

The governor of Texas said their state and local government have already received some cyberattacks. A local cybersecurity expert said Iran is well equipped to hack almost anything.

“I think the threat is real, they clearly have tools at their fingertips and they are definitely being active,” said Sean Phillips, the director of strategic partnerships at GreyCastle Security. He also said, quoting the F.B.I., it’s not ‘if’ but ‘when’.

“If they really want to get into something they probably can if they try hard enough and long enough to. So it’s really going to come down to how far they want to go and how far they think they can go before there are some repercussions…I think nation-state hackers know the limits and they toe the line very carefully,” Phillips said.

So what exactly could they hack?

“Depends on whether they want to target military-specific things or if they wanted to target commercial entities or even state and local government, they have the ability to pretty much do whatever they want.”

Phillips said this is a modern way of warfare.

“Neither country has declared war on the other officially this is a way to without any casualties of war inflicting damage on another country.”

Phillips also said police agencies, including the Rochester Police Department, have been warned about potential threats from Iran.