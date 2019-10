NEW YORK (WROC) — The Department of Labor released a statewide unemployment rate report on Tuesday.

Seneca, Yates, Wyoming and Genesee counties have some of the lowest unemployment rates in the state — all four coming in at under 3.5%.

However, Rochester unemployment rates rose since last year from 3.6% to 3.8%.

Other cities like Buffalo and Syracuse both saw a jump of .3%. These rates do not reflect holiday hires.