Local classroom allowing students to fidget in order to stay focused

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One local classroom is trying something different for the new school year — chairs that allow students to fidget in place while allowing them to remain focused and engaged in their learning for a longer period of time.

They’re called “the Vidget chair.” They allow students to move naturally in order to release energy, reduce frustration and improve balance.

The main goal is to keep students focused in class for a long period of time.

The Vidget chair comes in five sizes from preschooler to adult.

The inventor of the chair, Sandra Turner claims that this tool allowed teachers to spend more time on individual instruction and less time overall on classroom management of their students.

“Within three weeks we saw a 90% reduction in disruptive behavior. The teacher in that class also reports that one of the students that was researched and followed through this study went from not able to sit down long enough to two words.” said Turner. “After three weeks, she’s sitting on her own accord, writing five to six sentence paragraphs, she’s less disruptive.”

Turner said the Vidget chair is a “three-in-one” — it can be used as an active chair, stool, or even a desk. She also said using it like a stool is perfect for students with autism.

