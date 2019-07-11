Local children who have lost a loved one find comfort in a special day camp

PITTSFORD, NY (WROC) — Local kids who have lost a loved one were treated to a special experience at a free day camp on Wednesday.

Camp Heartstrings/Camp Dreams is held at Nazareth College. During the camp, professionally trained bereavement social workers and volunteers help the kids by promoting understanding, acceptance, hope and healing.

“The parents, I always survey the parents, and they are always pleased,” said Camp Director Michele Allman. “Their children have talked about their special person and sometimes they don’t talk about them at home but they are able to talk about it now.”

“It’s helped me because I’ve heard other people’s stories and I like connecting to them and talking about mine too,” said camper Michelle Reis.

The camp was presented by UR medicine Home Care, Dreams From Drake, Pittsford Youth Services, and Nazareth College.