Rochester Lilac Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak
Local businesses giving back: free food, curbside pickup for senior citizens

News

While trying to figure out how to stay open, businesses are making sure to help out.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —  As many businesses figure out how to stay open, many of them are also figuring out ways to help those in need.

At Genesee Bakery and Deli, things might not be business as usual, but the business is as important as ever. They’re being sure that they’re making enough bread for those who can’t find any at the grocery store.

Owner Dave Fiorito says that he has a lot of customers that are seniors and he’s offering curbside delivery to those who are trying to stay especially safe.

“They’re having trouble finding things, or finding things that they can get and feel safe going to that environment so we decided that this was what we could do,” he says. “Just simple comfort food kind of things and make it easy for people to get into it.”

At Marvin Mozzeroni’s, it’s “elderly-only day”. Owners partnered with a wholesale produce store and they’re giving out free food to senior citizens.

“We got all this together last night, late last night,” says owner Bryan Farmer. “Just trying to get some of the stuff out and get it here and just try to get it into some of the people’s hands who don’t have the opportunity to get to Wegman’s because of the lines and the parking and what have you.”

Both businesses have ha to make major changes in the past week but are trying to stay open and help those who have helped them over the years.

“When the dust settles, we’re still here and everybody has a job to come back,” says Fiorito. “That’s the goal. And at the same time making sure that the customers that have been loyal to us for so long have a way to get what they need easily and safely.”

Fiorito says that he’s even offering to deliver bread right to the doorstep of seniors who live in his neighborhood.

