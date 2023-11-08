ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A female-owned business in Rochester recently launched a special project, with a special cause.

Tailgate Trends, which creates custom merchandise for sports fans, has partnered with Golisano Children’s Hospital to launch a ‘What the Bills Mean to Me’ crewneck, which displays a compilation of artwork drawn by patients at the hospital.

Tailgate Trends Founders Taylor Baker and Alexi Schottland posted to Instagram to say having the business be a part of something so special, is beyond their wildest dreams.

“To have this little, tiny business grow into something that has the potential to make such a profound impact on these children and this community is more than we could have dreamed of,” the post wrote.

Proceeds from each crewneck sold will benefit Golisano Children’s Hospital, according to the business.

“In just three days, this project already allows us to donate thousands back to Golisano Children’s Hospital,” Tailgate Trends said.

The crewneck is available for pre-order now and comes in both children and adult sizing. More information can be found on Tailgate Trends website.