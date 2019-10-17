Local breast cancer surgeon is also a survivor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – October is breast cancer awareness month. one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer sometime in her life. One local doctor is both a breast cancer surgeon and a breast cancer survivor. Doctor Marguerite Dynski counts her blessings everyday.

“In my prayer life, it just made me more grateful to be alive,” said Dynski.

Dr. Dynski a breast cancer surgeon since 1993. She currently works at Rochester Regional Health’s Breast Center. In 2002 she too became a breast cancer patient after a routine mammogram.

“When it was done, it didn’t look like these white spots. we call them, speculated it was just like a little area that was a little bit whiter than the rest. because i’ve been doing mammograms every year, it was different,” said Dynski.

Dynski had low level stage two breast cancer.

“I was getting the chemo every three weeks, so it was 12 weeks worth,” said Dynski.

She had radiation after that treatment. Now she has been in remission for 17 years and is able to empathize more and help guide her patients who are going through the same experience she once had.

“I am so glad I experienced it, because I can tell my patients they often have some questions about the therapies. I’m not going to be directly involved with the chemotherapy because they go to medical oncology or radiation therapy, so having gone through it I can tell them several things,” said Dynski.

Marguerite’s faith and tenacity is what kept her going.

“It reinforcing what I’ve already been doing which is sort ot living a day at a time. Looking for the bright side of things,” said Dynski.

