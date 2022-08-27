ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Local bands and Ukrainian Immigrants came together to put on a concert to honor the people of Ukraine fighting for their freedom while raising money to send to schools and those on the frontlines.

This United with Music Benefit Concert was put on by Mary Monroe Productions who partnered with Mikhail Gershteyn, a local Ukrainian Immigrant to use the power of music to promote peace and love for Ukraine. So, its people remain hopeful.

“Play for Ukraine” was the theme of this fundraiser. Mary Monroe and her band took songs about peace and combined them with dances to show the people of Ukraine, that they’re not forgotten.

“Just standing for peace and fighting against the war with the energy of love and peace,” Monroe said. “Because there’s power in numbers and power of the people.”

Since partnering with “Aid 4 Ukraine”, Mikhail Gershteyn has been helping raise money to supply doctors and medical volunteers with ambulances, medicine, and other life-saving equipment to help the military. But he is now turning his attention to the Music School of Odessa.

“Kids want to continue learning music,” Gershteyn told us. “And we’re raising money for those guys to help re-open the music school for the children sometime in September and everything will be free.”

For now, those parts of Ukraine remain outside the War Zone. Gershteyn’s goal is to give the students the opportunity to use the power of music to keep hope alive that Ukraine will survive.

“Those kids who just came from the war zone spending one month or two months under constant shelling becoming orphans,” Gershteyn continued. “For them to go and learn music, the music has this healing power to take away bad thoughts to bring a little hope in this time of the war.”

Organizers of this benefit concert had no set goal for how much money they wanted to raise. Tomorrow, Kostia, a popular violinist from the Eastman School of Music will also be performing at this same venue located at 75 Stutson St. beginning at 7:30 pm.